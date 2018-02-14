A neighbour of the Gupta family who was privy to the stream of politically connected VIPs - including cabinet ministers‚ government officials and heads of state owned enterprises - visiting the Saxonwold compound in recent years‚ is ecstatic at witnessing the Hawks raid on the home on Wednesday.

"To see the Hawks here is really encouraging. This is showing the electorate that there is a positive change coming‚" said a resident of the wealthy Johannesburg suburb‚ Richard Bottger.

He said that he has been living in the area for 12 years. "The proliferation of the Gupta compound has had residents up in in arms. In recent years they have blocked out the gates‚ but before you could see government officials coming in."