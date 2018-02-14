Inside the Gupta home – officers describe the Hawks raid

Officers have described what it is like inside the luxurious Gupta home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ which the Hawks targeted on Wednesday morning as part of the elite unit's investigation into state capture.

A police source with knowledge of the operation said officers were looking for specific documentation and electronic devices.

“These guys are searching all the rooms‚ literally going through the place inch by inch. It's very specific items that they are looking for here and elsewhere‚” the source said.

“The concern is that because the Guptas have known about this (state capture investigation) things might have disappeared. But so far things are looking good.”