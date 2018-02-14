South Africa

IN FULL: Parliament on Zuma no confidence motion

By Staff Writer - 14 February 2018 - 14:04
Jacob Zuma
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete has sent a letter to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Mr Julius Malema informing him that she has decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence in the President for Thursday‚ 15 February 2018 at 14.00.

The Speaker’s decision was made after consultation with the Leader of Government Business and the Chief Whip of the Majority Party and is subject to the National Assembly’s Programme Committee agreeing to the scheduling of a sitting for 15 February 2018.

A special meeting of the Programme Committee is being scheduled for 15.00 this afternoon to deliberate on the matter.

With regard to the EFF request of 3 February 2018 for the vote on the motion to be conducted by means of secret ballot‚ Ms Mbete said she had determined that voting would be by open ballot.

Section 57 of the Constitution‚ 1996‚ directs the National Assembly to conduct its business‚ among others‚ with due regard to representative and participatory democracy‚ accountability and transparency. Ms Mbete said in her letter that she believed that this decision strengthens Parliament’s efficiency in its oversight of the Executive.

X