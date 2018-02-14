South Africa

Hawks at Gupta home

By Staff Writer - 14 February 2018 - 07:23
The Hawks were outside the controversial Gupta family's home in Saxonwold on 14 February 2018. Image: Sthembiso Msomi
The Hawks were outside the controversial Gupta family's home in Saxonwold on 14 February 2018. Image: Sthembiso Msomi

The Hawks are at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Wednesday morning.

They have blocked off the road in the elite Johannesburg suburb‚ eyewitnesses report. A journalist from the publication has confirmed this and a team is on their way there now.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raids were part of the larger state capture investigation.

“We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously‚” Mulaudzi said.

“We will be releasing a statement soon about these and other raids that we are conducting.”

Gupta-linked funds in Bank of Baroda should not leave SA: Outa

Outa has called on the SA Reserve Bank to ensure that Gupta-linked funds in the Bank of Baroda are not moved offshore.
Business
1 day ago

Van Rooyen misled Parliament about visit to Gupta compound: Public Protector

The Public Protector says Des van Rooyen lied to parliament when he denied visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold.
News
1 day ago

Nothing odd about meeting Gupta brothers - Ben Martins

On Wednesday‚ deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins sought to distance himself from the Guptas when he gave evidence before Parliament’s ...
News
13 days ago

Gupta Leaks named as 2017 Newsmaker of the Year

The Gupta Leaks have been named as the 2017 National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year‚ with the recipient of the award being the amaBhungane Centre ...
News
16 days ago

This is a breaking story‚ more to follow

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
X