Hawks at Gupta home

The Hawks are at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Wednesday morning.

They have blocked off the road in the elite Johannesburg suburb‚ eyewitnesses report. A journalist from the publication has confirmed this and a team is on their way there now.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raids were part of the larger state capture investigation.

“We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously‚” Mulaudzi said.

“We will be releasing a statement soon about these and other raids that we are conducting.”