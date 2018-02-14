Ahmed Gani‚ the embattled Gupta brothers' lawyer‚ says his clients have not been arrested.

“I am en route to meet them now. They have not been arrested or charged with anything and are still free as we speak‚” he said.

Gani‚ of the law firm Gani Mayet Attorneys in Johannesburg‚ said that he had yet to receive any documents pertaining to a search and seizure warrant that saw heavily armed Hawks officers raid the family’s Saxonwold compound early on Wednesday.

Gani was summoned from his Houghton offices after a call for assistance by an employee of the Guptas.