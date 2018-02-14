Former top prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach‚ now MP and Democratic Alliance shadow minister of justice and constitutional development‚ is concerned that although President Jacob Zuma has been recalled by the ANC‚ he will leave a parting gift.

"There has been no indication as to if or when he will step down‚" she noted.

"In the meantime‚ there is the possibility of him signing several controversial Bills into law as a parting gift."

Breytenbach said Zuma currently has two “Red Bills” on his desk which the DA have long opposed:

- The Protection of State Information Bill (“Secrecy Bill”)‚ which criminalises possession or distribution of “classified” information‚ and centralises the power to classify information as confidential "with no meaningful oversight". She said it was originally passed by Parliament in 2013‚ and returned by the President for changes to be made‚ "but there has been nothing heard of it since";