Even his defenders can now see that it's Zuma first, party and nation coming last

One of the most startling claims ever made by President Jacob Zuma during his controversial tenure as ANC leader was that his party was far more important than South Africa.

"I argued one time with someone who said the country comes first and I said as much as I understand that, I think my organisation, the ANC, comes first," Zuma told his loyalists during a party gathering in KwaZulu-Natal.

There was much applause from the crowd as he further claimed that the country would have no direction if it was not under the leadership of the former national liberation movement.

"Because those people, if they are not part of the ANC and there was no ANC, they could be misled. They could be under... oppression forever."

Of course there were objections to this thoroughly undemocratic comment, the opposition even wrote to him in parliament demanding that he withdraw these remarks.

But Zuma saw nothing wrong with conflating party and the state even though, on at least two occasions, he had taken an oath of office that essentially demands that one puts the country above everything else.

Responding to the opposition's call that he retract the statement, Zuma retorted in parliament: "The statement I made does not devalue the constitution of the Republic in any way, nor does it contradict the oath of office which I took when I was sworn in as the president of the Republic of South Africa. There is therefore no reason to retract the statement I made."