Coming at a time when De Lille continues to fight to save her political life in the party‚ Van Damme’s resignation is likely to further fuel the perception of a sidelining of strong black women in the DA.

DA insiders with knowledge of Van Damme’s resignation said she took the decision because she didn’t get enough support in her office as a national spokesperson. Health reasons were also cited‚ a party insider said.

One of the things Van Damme was reportedly upset with – and which she voiced to party leadership - was the party’s decision not to support the ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in De Lille‚ choosing instead to bring its own.

“It is hypocritical. We say the same thing about the ANC in Parliament‚ about voting with a conscience‚” said the insider.

Van Damme confirmed her resignation but didn’t want to give reasons.

“The reasons I have provided I discussed with the party leadership‚ some of which are private‚” said Van Damme.