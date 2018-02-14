ANC to amend EFF's motion of no confidence in Zuma
The ANC parliamentary caucus has agreed to pass a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.
It has been confirmed that the National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete would schedule the EFF's motion of no confidence tomorrow afternoon. The motion would then be amended by the ANC from the floor.
This follows the ANC NEC decision to recall Zuma yesterday morning.
The caucus meeting was addressed by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile said that Zuma has until the end of today to resign.
"However it is clear that for us as the leadership of the ANC we can no longer wait beyond today," said Mashatile.
"We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma will at some point respond, he will respond but we can't continue waiting. The decision has been taken, it must be implemented."
ANC chief whip in parliament Jackson Mthembu said that they would have loved to table their own motion but there is already a motion by the EFF.
"Our rules allow for an amendment of any motion. That's what is then before us as the African National Congress. To effect some amendments. Not the substance of the motion. The substance of the motion which is a motion that will result in the president going, that will still remain. It is the reasoning. As ANC we will put our reasoning arising from the 54th conference, of course also arising from discussions that have ensued in the national executive committee for over 13 hours," said Mthembu.
-Additional reporting by Kgothatso Madisa
ANC tresaurer-general Paul Mashatile and chief whip Jackson Mthembu held a media briefing at Parliament in Cape Town after the ANC caucus meeting held to discuss Jacob Zuma's future.