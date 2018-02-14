ANC to amend EFF's motion of no confidence in Zuma

The ANC parliamentary caucus has agreed to pass a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.

It has been confirmed that the National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete would schedule the EFF's motion of no confidence tomorrow afternoon. The motion would then be amended by the ANC from the floor.

This follows the ANC NEC decision to recall Zuma yesterday morning.

The caucus meeting was addressed by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile said that Zuma has until the end of today to resign.

"However it is clear that for us as the leadership of the ANC we can no longer wait beyond today," said Mashatile.

"We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma will at some point respond, he will respond but we can't continue waiting. The decision has been taken, it must be implemented."