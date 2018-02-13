The “dark web” is where the police will be lurking to catch organised criminals‚ says new national commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Sitole was speaking to the media on Tuesday at Bishop Lavis police station in Cape Town‚ where he announced his “turnaround strategy” for the police.

He said they would be using “unconventional” methods to catch key targets‚ which would include using the dark web‚ or deep web.

Sitole also announced the creation of a “modus operandi strategy centre” with the aim of catching organised-crime kingpins.

Using covert strategies‚ police had already apprehended more than 30 key individuals‚ including five “kingpins” alleged to have run a mandrax production facility‚ he said. He would not say who they were‚ adding only that they were “extremely dangerous”.

Asked about his strategy for tackling gang violence in the Western Cape‚ Sitole said a new “gang combat team” had been designed. But the main challenge was with the hearts and minds of police officers.

“We need to tell them that they are the most precious asset to this organisation‚” he said.

He also addressed police morale‚ which has been shaken by corruption in the upper ranks and attacks on officers.

“Changing police members’ working conditions and changing their souls will be among my top priorities‚" said Sitole. Mentorship and new training and development programmes would also be introduced.

“I want to reunite the SAPS. We need to fix what is broken‚” he said.