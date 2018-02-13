Richard Mdluli wants clarity on 'secret' SAPS operation
Ex-police intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assist in clarifying certain allegations made in a newspaper article in connection with an alleged conspiracy to destroy him.
Mdluli's lawyer Ike Motloung is today expected to present to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg a written request for clarity on the article which was published in Sowetan's sister newspaper the Sunday Times on October 29 2017.
Mdluli, who stepped down in January as head of crime intelligence after being on suspension for six years, appeared in court alongside his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi yesterday.
Mdluli is facing charges in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who was his ex-girlfriend's husband.
Yesterday, Mdluli who was wearing a beige suit, sat quietly in the dock while listening attentively.
Motloung told the court they needed clarity on allegations made in a news article which suggested that there was more to operation Libambe Lingashoni, which went beyond the murder case.
The article makes reference to allegations that former acting national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba had been working as an intelligence spy while still occupying the country's top prosecution post.
It also stated that Jiba was being investigated under a project with the name operation Libambe Lingashoni.
Motloung had previously argued the operation was a plot orchestrated by officials within the South African Police Service who wanted to destroy Mdluli's chances of becoming national police commissioner.
However, Motloung said the newspaper article made serious allegations in connection with Libambe Lingashoni, which could only be clarified by the NPA.
He said the prosecution should assist in seeking information from its office, saying that if they refused to do so he would write to the National Director of Public Prosecutions himself.
"If they don't want to assist me with the reports and speak to the NPA office, I will do it myself," Motloung said.
Prosecutor Deon Barnard urged Motloung to explain whether the article was part of the defence's pending application in which they requested recordings of consultations
between the state and its witnesses.
Barnard said they also needed to understand which allegations Motloung was referring to.
The case continues today to allow Motloung to write a letter explaining which elements of the article had to be clarified.