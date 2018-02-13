Richard Mdluli wants clarity on 'secret' SAPS operation

Ex-police intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assist in clarifying certain allegations made in a newspaper article in connection with an alleged conspiracy to destroy him.

Mdluli's lawyer Ike Motloung is today expected to present to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg a written request for clarity on the article which was published in Sowetan's sister newspaper the Sunday Times on October 29 2017.

Mdluli, who stepped down in January as head of crime intelligence after being on suspension for six years, appeared in court alongside his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi yesterday.

Mdluli is facing charges in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who was his ex-girlfriend's husband.