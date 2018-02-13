Three of the 62 patients who were unaccounted for after they were removed from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016 have since been found‚ a provincial legislator said on Tuesday.

The patients were found at a home that the health ombudsman had recommended be closed following multiple fatalities of its patients‚ the DA's Jack Bloom said.

“Three of these patients are at the Masego Home in Krugersdorp which the Health Ombudsman ordered closed after seven patients died there‚” Bloom said in a statement.

“Another patient was discharged from Masego in October last year‚ and the police say that one patient is deceased but provide no details on the circumstances of his death.”

Masego is one of several NGOs that remain open after the scandal‚ which resulted in the deaths of over 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to unlicensed facilities. It was allowed to stay open after it appealed the decision of the ombudsman.

Patients died from a range of issues – some starved to death‚ others were dehydrated or were exposed to the cold.