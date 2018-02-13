A crowd singing Patricia de Lille’s praises gathered on the steps of the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday as the mayor prepared for a legal showdown with the DA.

De Lille‚ who faces a vote of no confidence brought by her party on Thursday‚ has hauled the DA before the court to compel it to allow a secret ballot.

This follows a public spat between the De Lille and her party over allegations of maladministration and corruption.

De Lille‚ who has retained advocate Dali Mpofu‚ was expected to attend the hearing.