ANC MPs have been called to an urgent caucus meeting in parliament‚ a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the Chief Whip has called an urgent caucus meeting‚ which will sit at 10am tomorrow‚" said Nonceba Mhlauli‚ a spokesperson for the office of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu.

"In light of that‚ the Chief Whip has requested that the meeting of the Chief Whips forum (comprising chief whips of opposition parties) that normally meets on Wednesday at 10am be shifted to 8am tomorrow morning."