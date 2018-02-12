Women burn boy (10) with hot iron

A mother and two daughters could face attempted murder charges for allegedly burning a 10-year-old boy with a heated iron.

Minah Kekana, 48, and her daughters, Johana and Sinah, both in their 20s, appeared in the Mookgophong Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Friday for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Minah and Johana were released on R500 bail each while Sinah, who is pregnant, was released on warning.

Prosecutor Chris Maruma told the court that the state would be elevating the charges to attempted murder.

"We ask the court to postpone this matter for further investigations to establish the extent of the child's injuries."