Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete is currently consulting on a request from EFF leader Julius Malema to bring forward the party’s scheduled motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli‚ on behalf of Mbete‚ said on Monday that reports that Mbete had rejected the EFF’s request to reschedule the no-confidence motion to Tuesday were “false”.

Tsenoli said that in a letter to Malema and the EFF’s attorneys‚ Mbete had stated that she was currently consulting on the request to reschedule the motion and would revert after this.

The Rules of the National Assembly entailed consultation with relevant structures‚ including the chief whip of the majority party and the leader of government business‚ he said.