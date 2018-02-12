'Don't listen to anarchists' - ANC‚ SACP condemn group calling for shutdown
The ANC and SA Communist Party in Gauteng have distanced themselves from a group that has called for a national shutdown to pressure President Jacob Zuma into resigning.
“We condemn and distance the organisation from the actions of the so-called ‘Zuma Must Go’ Group‚ who have called for a so-called National Shut Down on Monday‚ 12th February 2018‚” the ANC in Gauteng said in a statement.
“The ANC calls on its members‚ supporters and society at large not to heed this irresponsible and reckless call by these individuals who have no mandate to speak on behalf of the ANC or any of its members and structures.”
The party said it had instructed its regions to verify the membership status of the group and to take disciplinary steps against those found in violation of the ANC code of conduct.
“We reiterate our full confidence in the ability of the ANC NEC‚ led by Pres Cde Cyril Ramaphosa & the National Office Bearers/Officials to resolve the current leadership issue decisively in a manner that demonstrates that the ANC has put the interests of South Africa first‚” the Gauteng ANC said.
A group of self-proclaimed ANC and Communist Party members on Sunday vowed to occupy the Union Buildings until Zuma resigns. During a joint media conference in Pretoria‚ group leader Hangwi Maumela urged South Africans to skip work in support of the anti-Zuma campaign.
The SACP in Gauteng also took issue with the group.
“The SACP is not aware of any formation that calls itself ‘Zuma Must Go’ and we take serious issue with individuals using the name of our organisation for their personal narrow programme‚” they said.
“The leadership of the SACP will conduct a thorough investigation into the identity of the man who claimed to represent the party.”
The provincial SACP said it stood by its central committee’s decision to call on Zuma to step down and that the matter was “well within the purview of our national leadership and it remains seized with the matter”.
“We are reminded of the events leading to the 2016 local government elections when certain parts of the City of Tshwane were burned down without any disciplinary action taken against those responsible for the burning of the City‚” the party said.
“As a result of the burning of the City and dismal failure of the disciplinary action‚ the working class was ultimately alienated from participating in local government elections and subsequently stayed away from voting. Consequently‚ the City is now under the control of the historical enemies of our people.
“We are deeply convinced that complete collapse of internal discipline within the ranks of our Alliances structures and movement as a whole gives strange ‘confidence’ to anarchists and ‘comrades of fortune’ to politically cash in under such circumstances of vacuum of discipline.”