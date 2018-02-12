The ANC and SA Communist Party in Gauteng have distanced themselves from a group that has called for a national shutdown to pressure President Jacob Zuma into resigning.

“We condemn and distance the organisation from the actions of the so-called ‘Zuma Must Go’ Group‚ who have called for a so-called National Shut Down on Monday‚ 12th February 2018‚” the ANC in Gauteng said in a statement.

“The ANC calls on its members‚ supporters and society at large not to heed this irresponsible and reckless call by these individuals who have no mandate to speak on behalf of the ANC or any of its members and structures.”

The party said it had instructed its regions to verify the membership status of the group and to take disciplinary steps against those found in violation of the ANC code of conduct.

“We reiterate our full confidence in the ability of the ANC NEC‚ led by Pres Cde Cyril Ramaphosa & the National Office Bearers/Officials to resolve the current leadership issue decisively in a manner that demonstrates that the ANC has put the interests of South Africa first‚” the Gauteng ANC said.