Different views within ANC ahead of NEC meeting

ANC leagues have expressed divergent views ahead of the special NEC meeting called to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s future later today.

The league secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said the transition should not be about removing Zuma.

“Transition is about facilitating smooth handing of power from one to the other. It should not be vindictive and factional,” he said.

Nzuza stated that the best option was to give Ramaphosa more powers to preside over the running of the government as well.

“President Jacob Zuma should remain as a ceremonial president. In that way you are facilitating the smooth handing of power.”

Nzuza’s remarks directly contradict the stance taken by ANCYL president Collen Maine, who told Sowetan last week that the country needed to move forward. Maine also said the league was not supporting individuals but the ANC.

The ANC Veterans’ League said it was going to support a motion for Zuma to step down if it was tabled in the NEC.

Snuki Zikalala did not mince his words yesterday, saying Zuma’s removal was the right thing to do.

“The only way that the ANC could rejuvenate itself was that he must go. That is what the country wants. The country needs credible leaders.”

Zikalala said Zuma was the root cause of the problems facing the country.

“If the motion comes we will support it. Our position has been very clear since October that he must go. We are not shifting away from that position.”

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), which is one of Zuma’s staunch supporters, said it was not expecting a motion for Zuma to step down to be raised at the NEC meeting.

“We are not expecting any tabling of a motion. Motions are parliamentary processes. We will be getting a feedback from officials about discussions they had with president Zuma,” said women’s league spokeswoman Toko Xasa.

When asked if the ANCWL was still confident that Zuma would see the end of this term, Xasa replied: “That was before the ANC national conference. We mandated our officials to handle the matter.”