Parliamentary committee supports Zwelithini complaint against MiWay.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services supports King Goodwill Zwelithini’s decision to lay a complaint against insurance company MiWay.

The royal family is considering lodging a complaint with the Information Regulator and taking legal action against MiWay.

A leaked recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Goodwill Zwelithini starts with the rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king reprimands the sales rep.

Prince Thulani said on Saturday in a statement on behalf of the royal family they consider it an insult to the Zulu Nation.

“In what the Royal Family regards as a violation of privacy‚ the sales agent phoned His Majesty and addressed him by his name. In the Zulu culture‚ it is highly disrespectful for anyone to address His Majesty by his first name.”