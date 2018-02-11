President Jacob Zuma can get all the security and benefits he is entitled to – in prison‚ says the Democratic Alliance.

The DA said on Sunday it had noted all the reports that Zuma had demanded a host of conditions as part of his exit package from the Union Building.

According to reports‚ Zuma has demanded state-guaranteed safety for himself and his family‚ that his security detail remains in place‚ and that his legal fees for current and future legal matters be paid for by the people of South Africa. DA federal council chairperson James Selfe pointed out that the Spy Tapes case alone was estimated to have cost R30-million or more in legal fees.

“It is unthinkable that Zuma would demand a continuation of his security detail and state-funded legal fees. If Zuma wants maximum security‚ he can take up residence at a state-funded prison‚” Selfe asserted.