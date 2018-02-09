Zuma must go now‚ says Municipal Workers Union

President Jacob Zuma must vacate his position if the ANC wants South Africans to take it seriously.

This is the view of the SA Municipal Workers Union’s national executive committee on Friday after its meeting in Polokwane.

“The NEC is convinced that for the ANC to instil confidence that it still is a leader of society‚ President Jacob Zuma should vacate his office immediately as a deployee of the ANC without attaching any conditions. This would not only allow the ANC to cleanse itself but also avoid a situation of two centres of power.

“We‚ therefore‚ welcome the decision by Parliament to postpone the State of the Nation Address to allow the ANC to deal decisively with the issue of President Zuma. We believe that President Zuma should not be the one delivering the State of the Nation Address and that he should have vacated office before the SONA is presented‚” SAMWU said.