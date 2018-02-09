Did President Jacob Zuma jet off to Swaziland on Thursday night‚ as speculation about his future continues to swirl?

Zuma’s spokesman has rubbished the claim‚ made in a tweet by @Pasco_e.

Posted at 6.34pm on Thursday and containing two pics of Zuma shaking hands with officials while a military plane is parked in the background‚ the tweet reads: “Like a night-running tokoloshe‚ Jacob Zuma snuck into Swaziland last night. The chaps @PresidencyZA posted these pics then quickly deleted them when we started asking questions. We still want to know what he's doing there.”