Mark Lifman charges dropped after two nights in custody

By Aron Hyman - 09 February 2018 - 12:51
Western Cape police on Wednesday arrested controversial businessman Mark Lifman, whose lawyer confirmed he was in custody. Image: Supplied by SAPS
Alleged Cape Town mafioso Mark Lifman was released from police custody after charges against him were dropped on Friday.

While his lawyer‚ William Booth‚ finalised Lifman’s release from Bellville Magistrate’s Court‚ outside court heavily armed guards from Titanium Securitas were confronted by plain-clothed men claiming to be police officers and asked to produce their gun licences.

One of the men could be heard tasking someone to “send traffic police” to remove a convoy of vehicles waiting for Lifman.

When Lifman’s associate‚ bouncer boss André Naudé‚ approached one of the men to ask what was going on‚ he was told to back off.

The men also took pictures and videos of people outside court believed to be connected to Lifman.

