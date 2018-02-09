"Some of the families said the treatment towards their loved ones was worse than the treatment of a township dog. We submit that they were stripped off their dignity during this process‚" she submitted.

Hassim also said: "Officials ignored warnings. Families were traumatised by the process."

Retired deputy chief justice‚ Dikgang Moseneke‚ presiding over the arbitration‚ asked if the fact that the State was cooperating was not a factor to consider.

"We are dealing with an apologetic State in comparison to the State's response in the Marikana matter‚" Moseneke said.

To which Hassim responded‚ "Hearing an explanation or an apology is part of getting redress. Even in those apologies‚ it doesn’t take away from what happened. The apologies don't take away from the breach. To which‚ we still stand here today without answers."

The State on Thursday confirmed it has agreed to pay out R200‚000 to each Life Esidimeni tragedy claimant as compensation.

Breaking down the compensation‚ Hassim said R180‚000 is for the emotional trauma and psychological impact while the R20‚000 will cover funeral costs. Counselling will also be provided by the State.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo of the State said: “I confirm‚ Justice‚ that an agreement has been reached to pay R200‚000 to each family who lost their loved ones. This is only for the common law claim.”

The families of 63 deceased mental health care users and their legal representatives‚ Section27‚ welcomed the agreement reached with the State on the common law damages.

The parties also agreed to have a place of remembrance for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and counselling for bereaved family members.

Between the State and Legal Aid South Africa‚ which represents the survivors‚ no agreement has been reached yet.

"We will await to hear from them. On the last communication with Legal Aid‚ an offer related to counselling has been made to them‚" said Hutamo.

Subsequent to the closing arguments‚ Moseneke will have a 30-day deadline to pen a final judgment with recommendations including compensation or criminal justice remedy.

Nothing is final until Moseneke's judgment.