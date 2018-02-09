South Africa

Life Esidimeni families want R1.5m each for constitutional damage

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 09 February 2018 - 06:47
Family members become emotional as the admin officer of the Mamelodi Hospital Mortuary, Daniel Buda, describes the condition of a body during the Life Esidimeni hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg. /photos Alaister Russell
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

On top of the R200‚000 compensation for emotional shock‚ psychological injury and funeral expenses from the State‚ Life Esidimeni families want each claimant to receive R1.5-million for constitutional damage redress.

On Thursday‚ the Life Esidimeni arbitration convened for closing arguments in Parktown‚ Johannesburg. Though the two parties agreed on the emotional trauma claim under common law‚ in respect of the claim for constitutional damages‚ the State and Section 27 did not reach an agreement.

Section 27 Advocate Adila Hassim argued why the State should compensate the families for the violation of constitutional rights.

"The figure is not intended to represent the value of life. It takes into account the series of circumstances and the breach of rights. Including the ongoing disregard of attempts by families to save this situation‚" said Hassim.

Hassim said they were claiming Constitutional damages because the reasons for the termination of the Life Esidimeni facility were false and the manner in which the patients were treated was an infringement of their human rights.

