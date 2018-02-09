While talks between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top six continue over his exit from the Union Buildings‚ his fifth wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma has given the latest indication that her husband is “not going anywhere“.

Taking to Instagram on Friday lunchtime‚ Madiba-Zuma posted a picture of herself and Zuma in what appears to be a presidential jet and in a visibly jolly good mood. She captioned the picture: “My everyday crush‚ Nxamalala‚ Msholozi‚ Maphumephethe inkunzi emidwayidwa zinyane lika Mnyakana. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe.”

This translates to: “Don’t fight with someone who isn’t fighting back‚ things are about to get ugly.”

In the comments section‚ one of her followers @sekgalam (Maps Modiba) asks her if she really means what she’s saying and she responds in isiZulu: “Kusazoshipha ukotshi darling (It’s going to go down darling).”

She continued in her reply: “UMsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991‚ jumped ship nor hip hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation. He left his home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price‚ He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean.”

The post follows the cancellation of various events planned in Cape Town on Friday in the build-up to Sunday’s #Mandela100Rally. The party also cancelled its planned weekend visit to Nelson Mandela’s Qunu homestead in Eastern Cape to lay wreaths at his grave.

It had been agreed with the Mandela family last month that the laying of wreaths would take place on February 11‚ the day Mandela was released from 27 years’ incarceration‚ most of them on Robben Island.

Earlier on Friday‚ ANC spokesman Pule Mabe denied the cancelling of the events had anything to do with fast-tracking the exit talks.

“No‚ no‚ no…all we said was that the meeting is unable to proceed because of other pressing commitments. Those commitments have got nothing to with mobilisation on Cape Town‚” he said.

Presidential spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma and his wife were flying out to Pretoria.

This is a developing story.