President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ has taken aim at his father’s wife‚ First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma‚ over a picture she posted of her and Zuma captioned “it’s about to get ugly”.

He said the post was “unfortunate and regrettable”.

On Friday at about 1pm‚ she took to get @firstladyzuma Instagram account to post a picture of herself and Zuma – in what appears to be a presidential jet aircraft – with the caption: "My everyday crush‚ Nxamalala‚ Msholozi‚ Maphumephethe inkunzi emidwayidwa zinyane lika Mnyakana. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe."

Loosely translated‚ it reads: “Don’t fight with someone who isn’t fighting back‚ things are about to get ugly.”

But Edward‚ in statement claiming to be from the “Zuma Family”‚ shot back‚ saying that the post was ill-timed and potentially damaging. Edward said the family could scarcely hide its disappointment.

“Over the past few hours‚ we have been inundated with calls from members of the public following tweets from an account purportedly belonging to the firstladyzuma.

“In the main tweet there is a photo of the President of the Republic Jacob Zuma and First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma. Though we have sanctioned an investigation around this matter‚ we want to state categorically that such tweets are unfortunate and regrettable.

“No amount of words can express our disappointment. It is for this reason that we have decided to issue this statement of apology‚” he said.

The statement – which mixed up the two social media networks‚ Twitter and Instagram – was sent directly from Edward’s phone and received by a number of journalists. Edward did not return calls or text messages from TimesLIVE on Friday night.

“As the family our position is that the Office of the First Lady should be at the forefront of all efforts aimed at uniting the people of this country behind a goal of creating a prosperous country for women and children.

“Central to all activities of the Office of the First Lady should be the mobilisation of leaders of society‚ non-governmental organisations‚ the private sector and the public at large across all leadership preferences and political lines for the attainment of this prosperity.

“Finally‚ as the family we remain committed towards the project of Nation Building. In this regard‚ we want to express our confidence in the leadership elected to ensure that the ANC remains a vehicle to build this nation‚” the statement ended.