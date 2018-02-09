South Africa

Bail denied for motorist arrested for killing JMPD police

By Staff Writer - 09 February 2018 - 11:16
123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders
GAMET - 123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders

The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock has been refused bail.

Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ told the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in his affidavit on Thursday that he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place.

The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured on the evening when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

Pretorius is facing two counts of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case has been postponed to March 29.

Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication and had consumed alcohol

The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock says he had been on medication and had taken ...
News
23 hours ago

Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash still behind bars

The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock is still behind bars.
News
6 days ago

Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash applies for bail

The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock will be applying for bail in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court ...
News
8 days ago

Emotional scenes as colleagues and relatives visit site where two JMPD cops killed

It was an emotional sight as two Johannesburg Metro Police officers collapsed from grief on Thursday.
News
8 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X