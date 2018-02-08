The National Treasury says it has suspended an official from its Pretoria office after he allegedly solicited a bribe from a member of the public.

Treasury spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete responded to a complaint on Twitter on Wednesday from a member of the public who was asked to deposit money into an official’s account.

The woman went to the National Treasury’s offices in Pretoria to get assistance in finishing an online application to be included in the Treasury’s suppliers database. However‚ an official at the Treasury said the computer system was offline.

The woman had a laptop computer with her with a data connection and asked the official what she needed to do to complete her application. She said the official asked her to pay him R300. She said she did not have money and gave the official R150.

Tshwete said Treasury got in contact with the member of the public who had complained on the social media platform and obtained the name of the official‚ who has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Tshwete said the Treasury had to give its official the right of reply. He said he did not believe that soliciting bribes from the public was widespread in National Treasury.

“I believe if we begin rooting out the perpetrators and show there are repercussions for this conduct‚ this kind of behaviour will be minimised‚” Tshwete said.