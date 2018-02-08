Phahlane will soon know the state's case against him

Former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane will soon know the strength of the state's case against him.

A relaxed-looking Phahlane‚ sporting a peach-coloured shirt and blue blazer‚ appeared alongside his wife‚ Brigadier Beauty Phahlane‚ and used car salesman Durand Snyman on Thursday morning in the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court on fraud and corruption charges.

The charges stem from alleged kickbacks Phahlane allegedly received for the awarding of tenders while he was head of the police forensics division.

Forensic companies allegedly received multi-million rand contracts to supply police forensic equipment such as specialised body fluid detection lights and fingerprint detection brushes.