Muthambi investigated over 'bloated private office'

Muthambi responded to the Times Select report by saying she had done nothing wrong and was the victim of a “personal vendetta”.

She said: “These spurious and unfounded allegations are a rehash of what the minister has already answered to successfully‚ both in parliament and in the media. By brushing off minister’s response in favour of sensationalising and creating an impression that the minister is the law unto herself does not serve any justice.

“We wish to repeat for the record‚ again‚ that the minister has not deviated from the law and regulations provided for in the ministerial handbook.”

Van der Walt welcomed the PSC investigation. “For far too long ... Muthambi has ‘got away with murder’ in her brazen attempt to turn the ministry into an employment agency for the politically connected few‚” she said.