South Africa

Mashaba wages war on illegal dumping - as promised

By Staff Writer - 08 February 2018 - 11:26
Herman Mashaba.
Herman Mashaba.
Image: ARNOLD PRONTO

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has disclosed that 464 warrants of arrests have been issued for by-law contraventions‚ mostly for illegal street trading and residents who dump their refuse illegally.

The mayor last year warned he was coming after offenders befouling the city‚ saying it costs the city approximately R170 million a year to clean street littering and illegal dumping sites. This was money that should be used for service delivery‚ he said. Explaining why he was focusing on the issue‚ he added: "The residents of Johannesburg have the right to work‚ play and raise their children in a clean and safe environment. Overgrown grass‚ unmaintained buildings and illegal dumping pose an unnecessary health and safety risk to our residents."

On Thursday‚ Mashaba said the majority of warrants of arrest issued are for offences under Street Trading By-Laws (321 cases) and Waste Management By-Laws - illegal dumping (99 cases). Other offences include contraventions of the National Building Regulations and Standards Act‚ Outdoor Advertising By-Laws‚ Water Services By-laws and Noise Control Regulations.

The cases are being overseen by municipal courts.

Operations to catch offenders will continue on a daily basis‚ Mashaba said.

As the raids are likely to result in a spike of cases coming before the municipal courts‚ Mashaba said his administration is looking into the viability of establishing new courts to service areas such as Alexandra‚ Protea Glen and Orange Farm.

The City of Johannesburg currently has five municipal courts operating in Randburg‚ Midrand‚ Meadowlands‚ Johannesburg Central and Roodepoort from premises provided by the Justice Department.

Municipal Courts are an extension of Magistrates Courts‚ dealing with cases such as prosecution of traffic offences as well as contraventions of municipal by-laws.

Joburg official fired after swindling Cosmo City residents

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's vow to fight corruption in the Democratic Alliance-led metro appears to be yielding positive results – at least ...
News
9 days ago

Joburg to conduct citywide revenue collection ‘blitz’

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will take part in a citywide revenue collection blitz.
News
1 month ago

The ANC's 19 reasons why Joburg mayor should go

The African National Congress has finally given its reasons why Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba must go.
News
2 months ago

Mashaba orders investigation into Pikitup contracts

Herman Mashaba has ordered an investigation into tenders awarded by Pikitup.
News
2 months ago

D-Day for Mashaba finally comes

Someone is going to cry between the two of you.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
X