Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication and had consumed alcohol
The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock says he had been on medication and had taken alcohol on the night of the incident.
Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ told the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in his affidavit on Thursday that he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place last week.
The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured on the evening when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.
Pretorius is facing two counts of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence of alcohol.
"In December 2017‚ I experienced a pinched nerve on my leg and including my back. I contacted a chiropractor who prescribed medication. I wish to place it on record that I have been on that medication since December to date‚" his affidavit reads.
"I consumed approximately three alcoholic beverages... Three hours later‚ I went home." Pretorius said he had been driving at 80km/h which‚ according to him‚ was the legal speed limit.
"The visibility of the road was affected by the dark conditions that prevailed all the time and I could not see any roadblock.
"The next thing I recall was that I was taken out of my vehicle by what appeared to be Metro Police officers. I am told they were conducting a roadblock."
He told the court that he was assaulted with closed fists by "several" police officers.
Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the bail application to Friday for the state to take pictures of the scene so he could ascertain the visibility of the metro police officers.
"Before I give judgment‚ I want to know how visible the metro cops were because it's important to me‚" Boshoff said.
Prosecutor Godfrey Maphiri is opposing bail.
" Drunk and driving is condemned by the department of transport. "