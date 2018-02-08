A valentine’s gift that is right on the money

Should you treat the valentine in your life with expensive flowers, a watch, a weekend away or a meal out … or is there a better way to show you care about someone with whom you share your life?

You can buy a ring, but it will devalue as soon as you have bought it, says independent financial planner and former winner of the Financial Planner of the Year, Debbie Netto-Jonker.

But there are ways to give something more enduring to the person you love – booking time with a financial planner, starting an investment or even just having a conversation about your shared financial goals.

Having a conversation about your values, the financial goals you want to achieve and whether you are aspiring to the same things is one of the greatest gifts partners in a couple can give each other, Viwe Diyasi, financial planner and general manager at Absa who also holds the Certified Financial Planner accreditation, says.

You need to know how much income you are bringing in to the household, how much you need to live on and to have a mutual understanding of how you will grow your wealth and the critical things that will get you there, Dyasi says.

If you know you are building wealth through, for example, a property portfolio, then you cannot prioritise going out every weekend, she says.

Netto-Jonker suggests you find a fee-based financial planner and pay for a financial plan for your spouse or partner that could set him or her up for a financially secure life. Or better still give each other a financial plan, Netto-Jonker says.

The first meeting with a planner is usually free as good advisers only charge when they know you are comfortable with their services and they can help you, she says.

Women should know that having a man who is the main breadwinner in your life is not enough – a man is not a plan – couples get divorced and partners die - women need their own financial plan that makes provision for the years during which they are raising children and don’t earn or earn less and ensures they have financial stability at all times.

Netto-Jonker says a financial plan should secure areas of interest to the couple and couples should agree how much each partner can spend without recourse to each other and how much is for joint expenses or investments.

Sharing the details of the financial matters you take care of is another great gift, Dyasi says. She often sees widowed housewives who do not know how their spouse made money or how certain parts of the household were run.

Women typically know about the groceries and the cost of children’s schooling or extra murals, but often this information isn’t shared with a spouse who fails to appreciate those financial needs and, in extreme cases, women are forced to borrow to keep the household running.

You need to talk and have mutual understanding of your finances and share a vision of your financial future as a couple, Dyasi says.

She says you don’t need to share bank accounts – in fact it may be better to have separate accounts to ensure that you each have your own credit score and one partner’s bad times don’t adversely affect the others. However, you do need to be open with each other, and you can’t do that if you haven’t even had a discussion about your finances, she says.