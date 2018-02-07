South Africa

Officials scrambling for new State of the Province Address dates

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 07 February 2018 - 06:53
Jacob Zuma
The decision to postpone the State of the Nation Address is likely to hit the provinces‚ with officials confirming they were planning for likely postponements of their own State of the Province addresses.

All four provinces who responded to queries on Tuesday night confirmed they were bracing for delays. Officials in other provinces did not respond to questions or phone calls before deadline.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said a postponement "may just" affect his State of the Province Address (SOPA)‚ scheduled for the end of February.

"But I don't want us to confirm until we know when it [SONA] will be because our SOPA is only at the end of February. So before we know from the national parliament the new date [of SONA]‚ we may not say exactly. But it's highly likely we may be affected‚” he said.

Mchunu said that if SONA was held next week‚ then KZN might get away with not changing its original date.

X