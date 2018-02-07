Two mineworkers have died at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation in Gauteng‚ during a fall of ground‚ the company said.

The incident occurred at its Ikamva 4 Shaft‚ Kloof Operations in Glenharvie at 1.30am on Wednesday.

"Sibanye-Stillwater expresses their deepest condolences to the deceased employee’s family‚ friends and colleagues‚" James Wellsted‚ the company's head of investor relations‚ said in a statement.

"Operations in the affected area have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident by Sibanye-Stillwater management together with the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders."

The Department of Mineral Resources‚ through its Twitter account‚ said earlier on Wednesday that it had received an accident notification from the mine. The accident was attributed to seismic activity.

This was the second incident this month at a Sibanye mine. Last week‚ about 950 employees were left stranded underground at one of its mines in the Free State when a severe storm caused the collapse of a structure on Eskom's 132kV line supplying mines in the Welkom area. The miners were all rescued on Friday morning after power supply was restored.