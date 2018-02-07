Man shoots himself in front of cops‚ daughter's dead body found in car

The shock of watching a man commit suicide had scarcely worn off when police made the grizzly discovery of the body of his 14-year-old daughter.

Mystery surrounds the exact events that caused the filicide on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said officers were alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle parked off Kingfisher Close in Douglasdale in Fourways.

Plain-clothed police approached the vehicle‚ but the occupant was hesitant to get out of his car.

“The man didn’t believe they were police because they were not in uniform‚” Masondo said.

The man agreed to drive under police escort to Douglasdale police station but instead of turning into the station he just kept on driving.

An informant who was on the scene but did not want to be named said: “It was strange because the car didn’t speed off.”

The car drove past the station house‚ stopped at the robot and casually continued along Witkoppen Road. Masondo said police at a roadblock near Malibongwe Drive were alerted to the vehicle.