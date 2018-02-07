DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Department of Water and Sanitation cannot be exempt from criticism over the Western Cape water crisis.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday‚ Maimane and Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson said temporary desalination plants were expected to start producing water before Day Zero‚ now postponed to May 11.

But Neilson said the plants were the most expensive augmentation measure‚ and at their peak they would produce only about 20 million litres a day.

This is compared to 200 million litres of much less expensive water from the Cape Flats‚ Atlantis‚ and Table Mountain Group aquifers.