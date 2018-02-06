The Presidency has lashed out at the South African Communist Party over allegations it made on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma was planning on firing his deputy‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ and replacing him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The SACP demanded that Zuma confirm or deny the rumours‚ which it said was based on “emerging information“. It also claimed that Zuma wanted to use a traditional Zulu royal regiment‚ the Amabhuto‚ to defend him and keep him in office.

But Zuma‚ through his spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga‚ described this as “preposterous and outrageous“.

“The allegations are completely baseless‚” he said.