'We have won', says Madisha on Sona postponement

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary general Gordrich Gardee said that as much as they welcome the postponement, they wanted to reiterate that the motion of no confidence in Zuma should be debated before a new date for the address.

"The motion of no confidence should be convened any day but at least prior to any state of the nation address as long as Mr Zuma's resignation letter is not on the table of the speaker," said.

ANC's chief whip in parliament Jackson Mthembu said the postponement gives the National Assembly "an opportunity to have a Sona that is not chaotic. A Sona that is not disruptive. A Sona that gives hopes to our people and a Sona indeed of our dreams".

Mthembu said that the address that was scheduled for Thursday was not going to be helpful to the nation and the governing party.

"In the past three years or so, Sonas have not been the best occasions that would've been wished for. People have been marched out, have been forced and to some extent people have been beaten up and the white shirted security guards have also ejected people out of Sona. Is that a Sona that we want? Definitely no."