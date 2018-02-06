South Africa

ANC official suspended for beating woman

By Penwell Dlamini - 06 February 2018 - 07:04
A man believed to be Thabang Setona, who is the ANC branch secretary of Ward 62, is seen assaulting a woman , who was riding on the back of a vehicle.
Image: ALON SKUY

The ANC in Johannesburg has suspended a branch secretary who was captured on camera assaulting a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday.

“We had a regional meeting and decided that Thabiso Setona be suspended with immediate effect. He has also handed himself to the police at the Johannesburg Central police station‚” said Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

The Joburg ANC earlier condemned Setona’s conduct and said his behaviour “does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views”.

The region added: “Thabiso Setona’s acts do not represent what the African National Congress stands for‚ and as a consequence of his revolting behaviour‚ he will face a disciplinary process hastily.”

