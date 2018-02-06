ANC official suspended for beating woman
The ANC in Johannesburg has suspended a branch secretary who was captured on camera assaulting a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday.
“We had a regional meeting and decided that Thabiso Setona be suspended with immediate effect. He has also handed himself to the police at the Johannesburg Central police station‚” said Johannesburg regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.
The Joburg ANC earlier condemned Setona’s conduct and said his behaviour “does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views”.
The region added: “Thabiso Setona’s acts do not represent what the African National Congress stands for‚ and as a consequence of his revolting behaviour‚ he will face a disciplinary process hastily.”
Clashes broke out outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday when a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as the vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.
The BLF group got more than they bargained for when they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ using fists‚ rocks and sjamboks and chanting songs critical of President Jacob Zuma.
It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.
ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to counter a "Hands off Jacob Zuma" protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.
A video showing Setona attacking a woman who was already on the ground was captured by the publication.
Clashes broke out outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday 5 Febuary 2018, as a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as the vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.