The South African Communist Party has made a startling claim that President Jacob Zuma was preparing to fire Cyril Ramaphosa - and that he was planning to “overstay his welcome”. Based on what it described as “emerging information”‚ the SACP demanded that Zuma confirm or deny the rumours that he was going to remove Ramaphosa as deputy president.

In a statement‚ the SACP alleged that Zuma was planning on using Amabutho - a Zulu military regiment – as “part of his plan to continue overstaying his welcome in office”.

The content of the statement was confirmed by SACP spokesman Alex Mashilo.

“The South African Communist Party condemns tribalism in the strongest terms possible and the ethnic mobilisation‚ including that of Amabutho‚ that President Jacob Zuma has apparently engaged in as part of his plan to continue overstaying his welcome in office.