President Nelson Mandela delivered the first State of the Nation address on May 24‚ 1994.

He began by saying: “The time will come when our nation will honour the memory of all the sons‚ the daughters‚ the mothers‚ the fathers‚ the youth and the children who‚ by their thoughts and deeds‚ gave us the right to assert with pride that we are South Africans‚ that we are Africans and that we are citizens of the world.”

Since then there have been annual addresses at the opening of parliament‚ and election years have each produced two SONAs — one at the opening of parliament in February and one after the vote.

In 1999‚ at the end of his term as president‚ Mandela ended his address: “We shall take not just small steps‚ but giant leaps to a bright future in a new millennium. As we confounded the prophets of doom‚ we shall defy today's merchants of cynicism and despair. We shall ... fully dismantle apartheid and achieve true reconciliation. Our hopes will become reality.