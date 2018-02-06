Boyfriend in court for lover's death

Precious Mngomezulu's battered face and badly burnt body were in such a terrible state that her family struggled to identify her.

Mngomezulu, 47, from Meadowlands in Soweto, was reported missing four days

before her body was discovered on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Mngomezulu's boyfriend Bongani Makhoba, 53, appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court charged with her murder. He has yet to plead on the charge.

Mngomezulu's brother Nkosana Dlamini told Sowetan yesterday how the family's search for his sister ended in horror.

"We found her neck tied with an orange overall. We couldn't see if it was her and I had to look at her hands to identify her," Dlamini said.

"Maggots had also started to develop on her body. She was burnt from the neck down, making it even harder for us to identify her."

Dlamini said the brutal nature in which his sister was killed left the family in complete disbelief as the alleged killer is someone the family trusted.