The ANC's powerful decision-making National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the "management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament" - just a day before President Jacob Zuma is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address.

This was revealed following Monday's meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) - a meeting which itself came after the party's Top Six officials met with Zuma on Sunday to request that he resign. However‚ Zuma declined to do this‚ asking what has he done wrong.

The NWC decided at Monday's meeting that a special NEC would take place a Wednesday‚ the day before Zuma is scheduled to deliver the SONA.