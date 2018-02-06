ANC to meet on Wednesday to decide Zuma's SONA fate
The ANC's powerful decision-making National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the "management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament" - just a day before President Jacob Zuma is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address.
This was revealed following Monday's meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) - a meeting which itself came after the party's Top Six officials met with Zuma on Sunday to request that he resign. However‚ Zuma declined to do this‚ asking what has he done wrong.
The NWC decided at Monday's meeting that a special NEC would take place a Wednesday‚ the day before Zuma is scheduled to deliver the SONA.
The NEC is the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.
In a statement issued on Monday night‚ the ANC said the among the issues to be discussed at the NEC meeting were preparations for SONA and a report back from the NWC "on matters mandated to it‚ including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament".
If the ANC decides to use parliamentary processes to remove Zuma‚ it will either have to use a motion of no confidence or impeachment.
The EFF tabled a motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ which will be heard on February 22.
Zuma has survived seven motions of no confidence since he took office.