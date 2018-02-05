Zuma summoned to a meeting with King Zwelithini

President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to a meeting with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The meeting was confirmed by royal household spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu as well as the monarch's brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Neither would say what the meeting was about or why the king had summoned the president to a meeting. Prince Mbonisi said he was en route to the meeting.

Monday's meeting comes after talks between the ANC's recently elected top six leadership and Zuma on Sunday night amid calls for him to step down.