Two dramatic shootouts between tactical police units and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

It is understood that six alleged CIT robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police on the R617 – which runs between Boston and Bulwer in the KZN Midlands - on Monday morning.

Later‚ police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Three men were killed and a fourth was injured.

Sources with knowledge of the incident said that officers had intercepted a group of men as they were travelling in the vicinity of Underberg.

The second shooting‚ they said‚ was a group of suspected robbers which had been part of the first gang and had fled.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that there had been “an incident” but was not able to provide further detail.

This is a developing story.

