Shootout between tactical police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers leave 9 dead
Two dramatic shootouts between tactical police units and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
It is understood that six alleged CIT robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police on the R617 – which runs between Boston and Bulwer in the KZN Midlands - on Monday morning.
Later‚ police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
Three men were killed and a fourth was injured.
Sources with knowledge of the incident said that officers had intercepted a group of men as they were travelling in the vicinity of Underberg.
The second shooting‚ they said‚ was a group of suspected robbers which had been part of the first gang and had fled.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that there had been “an incident” but was not able to provide further detail.
This is a developing story.