Shootout between tactical police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers leave 9 dead.

Two dramatic shootouts between tactical police units and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

It is understood that six alleged CIT robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police on the R617 – which runs between Boston and Bulwer in the KZN Midlands - on Monday morning.

Later‚ police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Three men were killed and a fourth was injured.