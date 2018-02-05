Net closing in on gang and cops

Police have arrested a second member of the flamboyant Atteridgeville gang, Team Volt SA, a source attached to the Hawks said yesterday.

The source said they were also hot on the heels of rogue police officers who helped members of the gang to evade justice by destroying dockets.

The source said they were reconstructing the destroyed dockets to effect more arrests.

"The arrests, which will be carried out by the (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) are imminent. The police docket unit is working on bringing down the corrupt police officers," the source said.