Net closing in on gang and cops
Police have arrested a second member of the flamboyant Atteridgeville gang, Team Volt SA, a source attached to the Hawks said yesterday.
The source said they were also hot on the heels of rogue police officers who helped members of the gang to evade justice by destroying dockets.
The source said they were reconstructing the destroyed dockets to effect more arrests.
"The arrests, which will be carried out by the (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) are imminent. The police docket unit is working on bringing down the corrupt police officers," the source said.
A police source close to the investigation said Andani Mukondeleli, 25, was arrested in Atteridgeville in connection with several cases, including attempted murder, business and house robbery as well as robbery of bank clients.
The source, attached to the police elite unit, the Hawks, said the crimes were committed mainly in the upmarket suburbs of Pretoria East and in Sunnyside between 2013 and 2016.
The gang shot to infamy last year when one of its prominent members, Samuel "Al Capone" Maluleke was arrested after posting pictures of himself with large sums of money, literally eating the cash and posing with what appeared to be an assault rifle.
It later emerged that Maluleke, 36, was accused of at least 24 cases of violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery, hijacking and escaping from custody. He is due to appear in the Groblersdal regional court today.
The police source said Mukondeleli has appeared in court twice. "When some of these crimes were committed, he was out on bail.
"In one incident, they followed a businessman from a bank and robbed him of R100000 in Pretoria," the source said.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed the latest arrest.
He said police were working around the clock to bring in other members of the gang who are still on the run.
"We are taking them down.
"We will stamp the authority of the state. This country is not a banana republic. We are not going to be undermined by small boys who do as they wish here.
"The matters are before the courts, bails have been denied.
"A whole lot of them ran away but we will catch them and bring them to book.
"I am very happy with the swift operation police took in relation to that gang," Mbalula said.