I'm with De Lille: Khoza and Mazibuko back Cape Town mayor
As Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille enters the ring to fight for her political life‚ she can count on two esteemed politicians being in her corner.
Lindiwe Mazibuko‚ former parliamentary leader of the DA‚ and Makhosi Khoza‚ former ANC parliamentarian‚ have come out in support of the embattled mayor.
Mazibuko tweeted on Sunday: "I am sick of people describing @PatriciaDeLille as 'power drunk' as if this empty accusation can be legitimized by repetition. A black woman's ambition is not a crime. A black woman exercising power in elected office is not an aberration. We see you & your dog whistle politics."
Mazibuko's show of support was in response to Stefan Maree‚ who had earlier tweeted that De Lille was power drunk.
Meanwhile Khoza wrote: "I stand with @MamphelaR‚ with @LindiMazibuko‚ with @PatriciaDeLille and @mbalimcdust who suffered at the hands of the @Our_DA. The political space is not friendly to women. It's easy to speak ideology & rhetoric‚ what matters are our actions‚ those send a message to our country."
De Lille has used the social media platform to express her views too.
"It is becoming increasingly obvious that the concerted efforts to damage my reputation and the haste to get rid of me is reaching desperate heights each day‚'' she said on Twitter.
De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration. She has also been accused of allegedly trying to solicit a bribe from a Johannesburg businessman in 2012. The man sent the DA an affidavit and the party has lodged a complaint against De Lille with the police.