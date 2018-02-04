Eskom: the power giant at the core of South Africa's state rot.

The name of Eskom, Africa’s largest electricity company, has become synonymous with the worst corruption scandals in South Africa and the utility could well become the final nail in the political coffin of President Jacob Zuma.

The sacking of yet another of its short-lived CEOs this week and the release of dire financial results confirmed the depth of the crisis plaguing the power utility.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba admitted Eskom represents the single worst crisis facing the government.

“Eskom is the biggest risk,” Gigaba said. “There would be no currency, and no economy for the country if Eskom went belly up.” Parliament in South Africa has for months been probing Eskom over so-called “state capture” — alleged corruption at South African state institutions.

A damning report published a year ago by the then-ombudswoman Thuli Madonsela first laid bare misconduct at Eskom, a state-owned monopoly founded in 1923.

Madonsela detailed how the Gupta business family, who are close friends of Zuma, allegedly arranged the 2015 appointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief to line up lucrative contracts to syphon off cash.

Officials and former workers appearing before a parliament hearing in recent weeks have made startling revelations of how Eskom executives helped the Gupta family benefit from favourable deals.

Whistle-blower Mosilo Mothepu, who worked for a company advising on the deals, told the parliamentary committee that Eskom was identified as a “cash cow” by the Guptas.

In one case, Eskom paid more than $49-million to a Gupta-owned mining firm Tegeta to help it buy a coal mine from Glencore. The Guptas would then sell the coal to Eskom.

Former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi told lawmakers how one of the Gupta’s three brothers, Tony, summoned him to a meeting and threatened him with dismissal because he was not “helping” them. “Tony told me ‘Chairman, you are not helping us with anything. We are the ones who put you in the position you are in. We are the ones who can take you out!’” he said.

Respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was abruptly sacked by Zuma last March, sharply rebuked former Eskom executives appearing before the committee.

“You brought Eskom to its knees, the biggest utility in Africa,” Gordhan told the utility’s former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.