De Lille faces R5-million 'bribery' complaint by DA.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says her lawyers will deal with a R5-million “bribery and corruption” complaint lodged against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that the party had lodged a criminal complaint against De Lille in Cape Town on Friday.

It stems from a complaint by Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul who alleged that De Lille had sought R5-million for endorsing his product – a fire extinguisher that he was marketing to use in informal settlements in the city. When he refused to pay‚ the endorsement was allegedly withdrawn.